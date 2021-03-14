First Alert: Watching severe weather potential on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It is far from a sure thing, but we are closely watching the potential for severe weather approaching Virginia this week.
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined southside/southeastern Virginia in a 15% risk area for severe thunderstorms on Thursday as an area of low pressure and cold front move toward the eastern seaboard.
There is a big question mark whether or not it gets warm enough in Virginia to see severe storms. Warm, humid air is necessary to provide instability/fuel for storms, so if it stays cool on Thursday we are unlikely to see any storms at all. At this point, the highest potential for severe storms is expected to stay to our south. In early spring, cold air often wins out in the Commonwealth, squashing any storm threat.
In the event we do see storms, it’s too early to know the exact timing or threat any storms may bring. We are still four days away from this potential storm threat, and we will continue to keep a close eye on the forecast. We will have the First Alert to any changes to the forecast as we get closer. Keep the NBC12 weather app handy for updates!
