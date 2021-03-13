Woman arrested in domestic-related shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been arrested in a domestic-related shooting in Petersburg, police say.
Police were called around 4:38 p.m. to an apartment in the 800 block of Hinton Street on Friday.
When officers arrived, they found a scene but no victim.
Police said the victim then showed up in the parking lot of police headquarters a short time later with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police investigated and say the shooting was domestic-related.
Toni Hayes, 26, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
She is being held without bond pending a court appearance.
