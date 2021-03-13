VSP searching for convicted sex offender who failed to re-register

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a convicted sex who they say failed to re-register, which is required by law.
Police said Bruce Rowland Cox Jr., 42, is registered to a home in Powhatan County but he left at some point in January and has not registered a new address.
“He last registered with state police in February 2020 and listed his employment address at a factory in Powhatan County. State police has confirmed that Cox has not worked there in almost a year,” VSP said.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact police by using the “tips” link under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry. You can find that page, here.
