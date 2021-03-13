Va. surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths | 1,100 new cases reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 594,735 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,173 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,019 deaths and 25,297 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,174,378 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remained at 5.5%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Six new outbreaks were reported Sunday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,719.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 66,841 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 24,385 cases, 822 hospitalizations, 378 deaths
- Henrico: 22,122 cases, 922 hospitalizations, 564 deaths
- Richmond: 15,200 cases, 721 hospitalizations, 227 deaths
- Hanover: 6,921 cases, 256 hospitalizations, 144 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,345 cases, 140 hospitalizations, 73 deaths
- Goochland: 1,257 cases, 45 hospitalizations, 18 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
