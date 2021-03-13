On the Sidelines Scoreboard- March 12

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Below are scores from high school football games played the weekend beginning Friday, March 12:
Varina 28, Deep Run 7
Highland Springs 35, Glen Allen 9
Hermitage 41, Mills Godwin 3
Patrick Henry 56, Mechanicsville 14
Thomas Dale 39, L.C. Bird 34
Dinwiddie 28, Matoaca 14
Monacan 28, Cosby 14
Manchester 48, James River 0
Douglas Freeman 41, Henrico 24
Hanover 28, Atlee 26
Midlothian 46, Meadowbrook 0
Prince George 37, Colonial Heights 6
Powhatan 43, Clover Hill 42
Monticello 31, Orange 28
King William 48, West Point 8
King & Queen 42, Rappahannock 14
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.