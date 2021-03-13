Police: 2 men killed, several hospitalized in parking lot shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and several others injured Saturday.
Police say two men died as a result of their injuries. Identification is being withheld until family members are notified. Several other victims are being treated for critical injuries, although police have not specified an exact number.
Investigators said that officers responded to Azalea Avenue, right off Richmond-Henrico Turnpike, around 3 a.m. on March 13. Police say as they arrived on the scene, there were several community members in the parking lot.
No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with additional information can call 804-780-1000.
This is a developing story.
