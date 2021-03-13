Police investigate deadly shooting at gas station

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Exxon Gas Station on the 9900 block of Chester Road.
At about 10:50 p.m. Friday night, police were called to the gas station for a report of a shooting.
On scene, officers located a man who had been shot, inside a vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
Police are withholding the victim’s identity is being, pending notification of next of kin, as they continue their investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
