Police: 2 arrested following chase in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police two people were arrested following a chase in Chesterfield.
Police said the chase happened after officers tried pulling over a vehicle on Hull Street Road for an improperly registered vehicle.
Officials said the driver pulled over but then drove off down South Old Hundred Road, where he then lost control at the roundabout, went up an embankment and got stuck.
Police said the driver ran on foot and they chase after him. He was eventually apprehended.
Officials said the driver is being taken to jail for felony possession of a firearm, DUI and felony eluding.
The passenger, a woman, was also arrested for possession of narcotics and possession of a firearm.
No injuries were reported.
