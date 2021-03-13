Nonprofit hosts at-home vaccine event for Richmond senior living communities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Senior living community residents in Richmond received COVID-19 vaccines at their home on Saturday as part of an initiative to provide health and wellness to the community’s aging population.
Nonprofit Enterprise Community Development partnered with local pharmacies and volunteers to distribute vaccines to residents at The Rosa and Highland Park Senior Apartments, two senior living facilities in Jackson Ward and Highland Park.
One resident taking part in the event says she’s just grateful to finally have access to the vaccine.
”I lost an aunt back in October to the virus, so I decided to get it,” said resident Denise Lynch. “I know if I do what the health department says, and wear a mask, wash my hands, wear a mask, I’m going to be okay. I feel okay, I am okay.”
The African American-led affordable housing provider distributed the shots alongside Hope Pharmacy, student volunteers from the University of Richmond and the VCU pharmacy.
