Jackson Ward seniors set to receive COVID-19 vaccines at home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Senior living community residents in Jackson Ward are set to receive COVID-19 vaccines at their home on Saturday as part of an initiative to provide health and wellness to the community’s aging population.
Nonprofit Enterprise Community Development is partnering with local pharmacies and volunteers to distribute vaccines to residents at The Rosa and Highland Park Senior Apartments, two senior living facilities in Jackson Ward.
The African American-led affordable housing provider will distribute the shots alongside Hope Pharmacy, student volunteers from the University of Richmond and the VCU pharmacy.
The event is slated for Saturday, March 13, between 2-4:30 p.m.
