I-95 shut down in both directions due to overturned tractor-trailer

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Interstate 95 is shut down in both directions due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
The closures are happening at Chamberlayne Avenue due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
As of 12:20 a.m., Henrico police said all patients were accounted for and there had been no transports at the time.
Interstate 95 is closed northbound at Bryan Park and southbound at Parham Road.
VDOT said traffic was being diverted to Exit 82.
Virginia State Police were also responding to the scene.
