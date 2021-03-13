GRTC offering on-demand rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico residents who need transportation to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments have a new option: GRTC.
The Greater Richmond Transit Company is offering free, on-demand rides for patients with vaccine appointments. UZURV, a transportation company, will assist with the rides.
“Vaccines are available right now for the most vulnerable people in our region, yet there are many who have no transportation to vaccine clinics and no access to bus routes serving the clinics,” said Julie Timm, GRTC’s CEO. “GRTC’s partnership with local Health Departments and UZURV will extend door-to-door service beyond our normal bus routes for vaccination appointments.”
The trips, which can assist people who live too far from a bus stop, are funded by the CARES Act. If transportation is an issue, local health department workers can connect with UZURV and coordinate rides.
“Thanks to the Virginia Department of Health and GRTC, UZURV will help many people in our community get to their appointments by providing free, on-demand trips with credentialed drivers prepared to assist people,” said UZURV CEO John Donlon. “We are pleased to have a role supporting the health of our community and continuing to serve our long-term partner, GRTC.”
