Goochland Pet Lovers accepting applications for next mobile vet clinic
By Hannah Eason | March 13, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST - Updated March 13 at 4:47 PM

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland Pet Lovers is accepting applications for its next mobile vet clinic following its first-ever event on Saturday.

The organization is using its Good Neighbor Fund to provide spaying, neutering, deworming and other services. Saturday’s event was held at Goochland Elementary School from 1-3 p.m.

Goochland residents can now apply for the next clinic, slated for June 12, at this link.

The following services will be provided:

  • Spay or Neuter
  • Flea and Tick Prevention
  • Cats: Distemper/Upper Respiratory and Rabies Vaccination
  • Dogs: DH(L)PP and Rabies Vaccination
  • Puppies: 2+ vet visits until they reach 16 weeks of age
  • Medical Grooming
  • Deworming
  • Minor medical issues
  • Dog License
  • Implant Microchip (Paid for through the GPL Microchip Fund)
  • Collar, leash, and/or carrier as needed and available

