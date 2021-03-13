Goochland Pet Lovers accepting applications for next mobile vet clinic

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland Pet Lovers is accepting applications for its next mobile vet clinic following its first-ever event on Saturday.
The organization is using its Good Neighbor Fund to provide spaying, neutering, deworming and other services. Saturday’s event was held at Goochland Elementary School from 1-3 p.m.
Goochland residents can now apply for the next clinic, slated for June 12, at this link.
The following services will be provided:
- Spay or Neuter
- Flea and Tick Prevention
- Cats: Distemper/Upper Respiratory and Rabies Vaccination
- Dogs: DH(L)PP and Rabies Vaccination
- Puppies: 2+ vet visits until they reach 16 weeks of age
- Medical Grooming
- Deworming
- Minor medical issues
- Dog License
- Implant Microchip (Paid for through the GPL Microchip Fund)
- Collar, leash, and/or carrier as needed and available
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.