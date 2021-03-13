Forecast: Seasonable, sunny weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and mild weekend for Central VA!
SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs around 60.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with a few showers during the evening. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Late Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, especially during the morning. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 50%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a late shower chance. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 80%)
FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
