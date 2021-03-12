13-year-old Mechanicsville girl makes it her mission to deliver 365 days of gifts to the homeless

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most young girls would look forward to birthday gifts, but not Ella Young. This 13-year-old has made it her mission to make and gift packages full of necessities to the homeless of Richmond.
“My parents asked me what I wanted for my birthday, and I just thought that there are people out there who need this a lot more than I do,” Young said. “It took off from there.”
It started three years ago, and has only grown since then. Instead of dedicating one day to give back to the community - Ella has challenged herself to make 365 days worth of presents to the homeless. As of March, she has completed 72 gifts.
“It’s something that me and my Dad do together - we’ll work on this for a couple of hours, and then head out to hand them out,” Young said. “
Her father tells NBC12 he wasn’t surprised by Ella’s suggestion to do this, because her compassion has always been there. Ella said the reason she continues to do it is because of the people she meets.
“There was this nice lady and her whole face lit up when we gave it to her,” said Young. “She had a nice laugh and I remember it just really made my day.”
Ella said this mission is just a starting point though, and would like to make her mission even bigger. She relies almost entirely by donation - so if you would like to donate to her campaign to give back you can find her Amazon list HERE, or by scanning the QR code below.
“I hope this inspires people,” Young said. “I see a lot of homeless people and it really breaks my heart, some are starving, some are freezing, and I just want to help.”
