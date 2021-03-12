Woman killed after being struck by train in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a woman was killed in a train crash in New Kent County.
At 11:25 p.m. on March 11, Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Outpost Road near Rockahock Road.
According to the investigation, a 2006 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on Rockahock Road before turning south onto Outpost Road.
The vehicle was struck by a freight train traveling east. The train did not derail.
The conductor and engineer were not injured.
Freda Pruitt, 55, of Lanexa Va., succumbed to her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
