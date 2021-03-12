Virginia bans sale of newly animal-tested cosmetics

“We are delighted that Virginia has continued to be a national leader in ending animal testing for cosmetics. This is a significant step not just for Virginia but for the entire U.S. as history has shown that state activity leads to changes at the federal level. This new law will help push the U.S. to finally pass the federal Humane Cosmetics Act. We are thankful to Senator Boysko and Delegate Kory for their leadership on this issue, for the bipartisan support from Virginia legislators and to Governor Northam for signing it into law,” said Monica Engebretson, Cruelty Free International’s head of public affairs for North America.