TSA: Henrico man caught with loaded gun at Baltimore airport

LINTHICUM, MD. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says a man from Henrico County was arrested after being caught having a loaded gun at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).
On March 11, TSA spotted the handgun in the man’s carry-on bag while it was inside the checkpoint X-ray machine.
The gun was a 9mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets.
The TSA immediately notified the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning before arresting him on weapons charges.
According to the man, he forgot he had the loaded gun with him.
The TSA says he faces a stiff federal financial penalty.
TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint.
Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances.
