Sheriff’s Office: Suspect wanted for cocaine distribution, other charges

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is wanted for cocaine distribution and other charges.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ulysses Wilson Anderson, Jr., 32, of King William County, is wanted for the following:
- Distribution of a Controlled Substance
- Contempt of Court
- Violation of Condition of Release
Anderson is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′11″ tall and weighs 230 pounds.
Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
