Sheriff’s Office: Suspect wanted for cocaine distribution, other charges

Sheriff’s Office: Suspect wanted for cocaine distribution, other charges
Ulysses Wilson Anderson (Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 12, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 12:41 PM

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is wanted for cocaine distribution and other charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ulysses Wilson Anderson, Jr., 32, of King William County, is wanted for the following:

  • Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Contempt of Court
  • Violation of Condition of Release

Anderson is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.  He is 5′11″ tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.