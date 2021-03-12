Positive COVID-19 test forces UVA out of ACC Tournament

To date, the ACC is the only major conference that has experienced COVID-19 issues at its tournament. Most major league tournaments are all taking place this week. The Atlantic 10 made the decision to move the bulk of its tournament up one week to give teams some cushion in the event of any coronavirus issues. North Carolina A&T, which was the MEAC top seed and favorite, was also forced to withdraw from its league playoff and end its season due to COVID-19.