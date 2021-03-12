Police: Suspect breaks into vehicle, steals wallet

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the person suspected of breaking into a vehicle and stealing a wallet.
On Feb. 26, the victim’s car was broken into at Planet Fitness in Colonial Heights.
Officials say the victim’s wallet with a debit card and several gift cards was stolen.
“The suspect then attempted to purchase several hundred dollars worth of pre-paid gift cards at a nearby Walmart,” police said.
The picture below is the vehicle the suspect was driving.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.