Police: Suspect breaks into vehicle, steals wallet
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 12, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 4:28 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the person suspected of breaking into a vehicle and stealing a wallet.

On Feb. 26, the victim’s car was broken into at Planet Fitness in Colonial Heights.

Officials say the victim’s wallet with a debit card and several gift cards was stolen.

“The suspect then attempted to purchase several hundred dollars worth of pre-paid gift cards at a nearby Walmart,” police said.

The picture below is the vehicle the suspect was driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

