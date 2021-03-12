Police make arrest in Henrico woman’s murder

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have arrested and charged a man with a Henrico woman’s murder.
Police were called around 2:30 p.m. to the scene in the 1000 block of West Nine Mile Road on Thursday.
When officers arrived, they found a woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as 37-year-old Tiffany Yellerdy.
Police have arrested 40-year-old Germaine Anthony Barlow and charged him with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond at Henrico Jail West.
“You took my sister away from me!” cried Yellerdy’s older sister, Katrina McLaughlin. “I want justice for my sister. She didn’t deserve this, she’s a hard-working mother! Why did her child have to come home and find her like this?”
There was a heavy police presence while officers investigated what transpired before they were called as a crowd of close family and friends gathered near the crime scene.
McLaughlin believes whoever did this was close to the family. Police did say the suspect and Yellerdy were “domestically related.”
“I don’t know if she got shot, if she got stabbed, all I know is that she’s in the house and there’s blood in the house, and they will not let me in to see her,” McLaughlin said.
“Detectives want to hear from you if you heard or saw anything during this time, which claimed the life of a woman,” police said.
The right lane of Nine Mile Road near Longstreet Avenue was closed for several hours as officers investigated.
“I guess I just have to take it one day at a time and prepare for my niece and nephew,” McLaughlin said. “I can’t do nothing but just rely on the memories we had and everything else. She may not be here with us physically, but she’s still here in our heart and spirit.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.