Official: Virginia will meet Biden’s May 1 vaccine goal
By Associated Press | March 12, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 6:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia officials say the state expects to meet or possibly exceed President Joe Biden’s commitment to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by May 1.

State vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said in a briefing with reporters Friday that it’s possible Virginia could outpace that mark by a couple of weeks.

He also said the May 1 goal won’t require the state to rethink its distribution strategy.

Health department data show the state has administered over 2.5 million doses of vaccine, with 19.5% of the population having received at least one dose.

