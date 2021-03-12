Nursing homes can get hugs again, according to new guidelines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a turning point for the coronavirus pandemic as new guidelines are released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Officials say moving forward, they recommend allowing indoor visits at nursing home facilities at all times, regardless of people’s vaccination status. This means that thousands of grandparents staying at nursing homes will be able to hug their loved ones for the first time without barriers in a year.
Under the new guidance, visits are limited for:
- Unvaccinated residents, if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10%
- Unvaccinated residents if less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated
- Residents with COVID-19
- Residents in quarantine
CMS officials recommend continuing to implement COVID-19 safety measures at nursing homes, which include sanitizing, physical distancing, and mask-wearing.
Outdoors visits are recommended whenever possible.
