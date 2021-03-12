Forecast: One more day in the 70s before a cooler weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On track for our 4th 70°+ in a row!
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Not as windy. Highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a few showers during the evening possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Rain showers likely and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few remaining showers early. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.