Forecast: One more day in the 70s before a cooler weekend

Few showers possible this evening otherwise a quiet weekend expected

By Sophia Armata | March 12, 2021 at 4:01 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 4:01 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On track for our 4th 70°+ in a row!

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Not as windy. Highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a few showers during the evening possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Rain showers likely and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 60%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few remaining showers early. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

