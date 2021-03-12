Chesterfield man charged after crashing into state trooper car, police say

Chesterfield man charged after crashing into state trooper car, police say
Police say a Chesterfield man has been charged after crashing into a state trooper’s car in York County. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 12, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 10:48 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Chesterfield man has been charged after crashing into a state trooper’s car in York County.

At approximately 3:07 a.m. on March 12, a Virginia State Police trooper was parked off the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the 243-mile marker in York County.

The trooper was monitoring traffic and speed by radar.

A Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Kevin A. Fulghum of North Chesterfield, was traveling east on I-64, ran off the left side of the interstate and crashed into the rear of the trooper’s patrol car.

The trooper was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released.

Fulghum was transported to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

Police say Fulghum has been charged with:

  • Reckless driving for failure to maintain control of his vehicle
  • Driving on a suspended license (2nd offense)
  • Improper vehicle registration
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Failing to have vehicle insurance.
  • Additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.