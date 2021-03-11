Wild coyote caught behind Carytown apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a rare sight in Carytown this week: A fully grown coyote.
According to the Richmond Wildlife Center, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, people had called in with concerns over what they thought was a fox.
“I asked them to send me a photo, and that’s when I realized I was dealing with an adult coyote,” said RWC’s Executive Director, Melissa Stanley.
She eventually responded to the parking lot, which was located behind the Carytown shops, between North Sheppard Street and South Belmont Avenue.
“I didn’t see any obvious signs of trauma. There was no blood around her, her fur looked pretty good, she was just scared to death,” Stanley said.
While the animal was clearly out of its element and in potential danger, Stanley says she also had to ensure the safety of the people living in the apartments just feet away from the car.
“One unit had two small toddlers in the apartment. I could hear puppies, people were parking back there to go in and out of their apartments, and I needed people to stay clear of the area because this is an adult coyote that is potentially healthy. Also, you have to take into account the opposite of that: this might be an adult coyote that is injured and is going to react, or rabies is always a consideration.”
On top of that, Stanley and her crew also didn’t have a catchpole to retrieve the animal. Luckily, they were able to call in backup, in the form of Richmond Animal Care and Control.
“Office Leinberger was able to get the coyote in the catchpole, and I was on the other side of the car trying to push the coyote towards him because she obviously didn’t want to go near him. Once she was out from under the car, I ran around and did a complete physical exam.”
Luckily, no injuries at all to the coyote - apart from being petrified.
Richmond Animal Care and Control eventually took in the animal and released her back into the wild on Wednesday night.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Richmond Wildlife Center says a generous donor was able to order a catchpole for them.
