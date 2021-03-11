Virginia NAACP State Conference requests meeting with AG over Xzavier Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The president of Virginia’s NAACP State Conference wants to meet with the state attorney general about the investigation into the fatal shooting of Xzavier Hill of Charlottesville.
A grand jury in February found the actions of Virginia State Police troopers were justified and no charges were filed.
Family and friends have held numerous rallies since looking for justice.
In a letter to Mark Herring, Robert Barnette, Junior asks for transparency in the investigation. He cites the fact that police were involved and the negative perception the African-American community has that the past history of inequity and injustice will continue.
Hill was shot and killed after a high-speed chase in January that led to a crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland.
