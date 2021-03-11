Virginia AG to consider request to review police killing

Virginia AG to consider request to review police killing
The NAACP on Tuesday asked Attorney General Mark Herring to review the evidence in the Jan. 9 shooting of Xzavier Hill. (Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By Associated Press | March 11, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 11:50 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s attorney general is considering a request from the State Conference of the NAACP to review the fatal shooting of a Black teenager by State Police troopers following a high-speed chase.

The NAACP on Tuesday asked Attorney General Mark Herring to review the evidence in the Jan. 9 shooting of Xzavier Hill.

The 18-year-old was killed during a confrontation with two troopers following the pursuit near Goochland.

NAACP president Robert Barnette Jr. wrote that his organization was concerned with the investigation and called for a probe to be handled by a special prosecutor or independent review committee.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office said officials would consider the request.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.