Va. reports 53 additional COVID-19 deaths | 1,250 new cases confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 590,625 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,250 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 9,902 deaths and 25,061 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,105,028 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 5.5%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Eight new outbreaks were reported Thursday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,705.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 66,313 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 24,195 cases, 818 hospitalizations, 371 deaths
- Henrico: 21,917 cases, 919 hospitalizations, 551 deaths
- Richmond: 15,126 cases, 711 hospitalizations, 224 deaths
- Hanover: 6,869 cases, 256 hospitalizations, 143 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,315 cases, 140 hospitalizations, 72 deaths
- Goochland: 1,251 cases, 44 hospitalizations, 17 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
