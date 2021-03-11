Tribute made for Capitol Police Officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tribute has been made at our State Capitol in honor of a Capitol Police Officer who recently died while being treating for COVID-19.
Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III died Tuesday at the age of 60 while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
People dropped off flowers yesterday at Post 1, where Officer Dowdy manned for years.
The door handle to the post was also removed by the Department of General Services as part of a special tribute they have planned.
