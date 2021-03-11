Stimulus checks are a path to independence for those in need

“$1,400 in the world of getting an apartment to rent could be a double deposit. [It] could be a first month’s rent and deposit payment,” Megan Corbitt said. She heads the emergency shelter at CARITAS in Richmond, helping people who find themselves down on luck. “A lot of folks at one point were staying with someone else because that was the easiest way for them to make ends meet, and then COVID happened and then social distancing. People got scared. They lost where they could stay. Other folks, they lost their job.”