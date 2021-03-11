State police make arrest in March shooting on I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have made an arrest in a shooting on Interstate 95 that happened on March 11.
On May 11, Tavon A. Gray, 22, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with shooting from a vehicle, shooting at a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, and attempted malicious wounding.
Police said they were called around 8:10 p.m. to I-95 south at mile marker 60 for a reported shooting that damaged a vehicle.
The driver of a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck told police he was driving in the center lane south of Route 10 when someone in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows shot at them.
The driver of the truck was able to safely pull over and none of the three people inside were hit by gunfire.
Investigators found one bullet hole in the truck.
Police said Gray is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.