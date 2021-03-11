Richmond foundation puts former inmates on path to homeownership

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For Edward Foxx, being able to make his own bed today means everything because just over a year ago, he couldn’t have imagined having a stable place to lay his head.
“I was in twice. I did four and a half the first time, and three and a half a second time,” Foxx said. “Day by day it was a struggle, trying to figure out where I’m going to stay, what I’m going to eat, what job I’m going to find.”
But after coming out of prison and beating his battle with drug addiction, Foxx says he’s ready to continue contributing to society.
“I can see the light now,” Foxx said. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve been grounded, I have a permanent job.”
Foxx found his new lease on life with support from the Help Me Help You Foundation in Richmond (HMHY Foundation). A public foundation created to assist in poverty reduction and the reintegration of returning citizens into the community. The goal is to reduce/jail prison recidivism and improve public safety through addressing the educational, employment, healthcare and family relationship needs of returning citizens.
“Help Me Help You has been cornered as a hub for our reentry population,” foundation director Michelle Mosby said.
Mosby says since the pandemic began, the problem of homelessness in Richmond exploded. In response, she says the foundation partnered with other community organizations to build a home that helps support people, especially former inmates left behind by the justice system.
“We partnered with Capstone Counseling and they had this particular property, and so we said ‘Can we work Help Me Help You’s program out of this property?’ And they said ‘absolutely, yes,’” Mosby said.
The house was built during the pandemic and completed last October. The home is able to support up to seven foundation participants in a six-week program designed to teach financial literacy. Participants are also given psyche assessments, five hot meals a week and a nice place to lay their heads.
“It’s the environment,” Mosby said. “It’s helping someone to dream bigger than the moment that they’re in.”
“We deal with people who’ve done like 20, 30 years in prison, so this is a whole new world for them,” program director Erika Holliday said. “This program is up to three years where we want to stay connected, we want to follow up with people even after they are in their permanent home”
Foxx says he is nearly finished with his six-week program and is almost ready to move out into a place of his own.
“If you try to walk in these shoes, it’s going to hurt your feet ‘cause starting over after the age of 46 is a struggle, but it can be done,” Foxx said. “You just have to plan to live and live to succeed.”
“This is a start now, let’s continue it,” Mosby said.
Mosby says she wants the foundation to be able to open a holiday home in the near future, and says that the program could always use extra support for those who are able to help. If you would like to support the HMHY Foundation, you can call 804-608-9703 or click HERE.
