No injuries reported in laundry room fire at Masonic Home of Virginia

No injuries reported in laundry room fire at Masonic Home of Virginia
Masonic home of virginia fire (Source: Henrico Fire)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 11, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 5:57 AM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews say no injuries were reported after a laundry room fire at the Masonic Home of Virginia.

Just after 3:00 a.m., Henrico Fire units responded to the Masonic Home of Virginia, off Nine Mile Road in the East End.

Black smoke and water from a residential hallway were seen coming from a laundry room, where the automatic fire suppression system had contained the fire. A second alarm was assigned to provide additional fire personnel.

The Masonic Home staff moved 88 residents to a safe location from the affected hallway in the structure.

Henrico Fire Marshals are on scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.