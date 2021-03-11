No injuries reported in laundry room fire at Masonic Home of Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews say no injuries were reported after a laundry room fire at the Masonic Home of Virginia.
Just after 3:00 a.m., Henrico Fire units responded to the Masonic Home of Virginia, off Nine Mile Road in the East End.
Black smoke and water from a residential hallway were seen coming from a laundry room, where the automatic fire suppression system had contained the fire. A second alarm was assigned to provide additional fire personnel.
The Masonic Home staff moved 88 residents to a safe location from the affected hallway in the structure.
Henrico Fire Marshals are on scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
