News to Know for March 11: COVID-19 a year later; Chesterfield vaccine dashboard; Capitol Officer tribute

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start your day!
One more day of very warm temperatures, then we cool back down heading into the weekend.
Today will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs near 80.
Gusty SW winds 15-25 mph. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Crews say no injuries were reported after a laundry room fire at the Masonic Home of Virginia.
Black smoke and water from a residential hallway were seen coming from a laundry room, where the automatic fire suppression system had contained the fire.
The Masonic Home staff moved 88 residents to a safe location from the affected hallway in the structure.
Henrico Fire Marshals are on scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
On this day a year ago, the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic.
Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency after the Virginia Department of Health confirmed at least 17 “presumptive positive” cases at the time.
Schools began to close, businesses shut their doors, everyone was told to stay six feet apart, and millions of families began working and learning from home, not knowing if or when they would return.
President Biden will honor the sacrifices made by Americans over the last year, but also encourage them to remain vigilant despite growing impatience to resume normal activities.
Previewing his remarks, Biden said he would “talk about what we’ve been through as a nation this past year, but more importantly, I’m going to talk about what comes next.”
Kroger says a small number of people who came to the Little Clinic at their location off of Midlothian Turnpike to get their COVID-19 vaccines ended up getting an “empty syringe” after the company previously said it was a saline shot.
In a statement to NBC12 News, the company says it was an “honest mistake.” They went on to say, “All impacted customers were contacted and have now received the COVID-19 vaccine. We apologize for this oversight and the inconvenience caused for these customers.”
Earlier on March 10, Kroger said the shots were saline, but later that the company now says they were actually “empty syringes.”
Chesterfield County has launched a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.
Residents will be able to see the number of doses administered within the last month, as well as the anticipated goal that will be reached, which is Aug. 10.
The dashboard also allows residents to compare Chesterfield and other localities in the region.
To access the dashboard, click here.
As the latest federal pandemic relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk, Americans may be wondering when the benefits will reach them.
The $1.9 trillion known as the “American Rescue Plan” is massive, both in size and scope.
It includes direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic.
Millions of taxpayers could begin to see direct benefits almost immediately, some later this month and others taking several months to accomplish.
A tribute has been made at our State Capitol in honor of a Capitol Police Officer who recently died while being treating for COVID-19.
Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III died Tuesday at the age of 60 while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
Today is the last day of the Virginia Employment Commission’s virtual job fair specifically for jobs in the greater Richmond area and Hampton Roads.
The job fair is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Click here to see all the businesses and organizations that will be in attendance.
