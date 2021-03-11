$806.8M budget proposed for FY 2022 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield’s county administrator presented a proposed $806.8 million fiscal year 2022 general fund budget to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.
“We know this pandemic has been especially hard for families and businesses across Chesterfield,” said Chesterfield County Administrator Dr. Joe Casey. “With that in mind, this proposed budget aims to ensure that we continue to deliver services that maintain the high quality of life our residents expect of their government, while leveraging new and improved tax relief measures to help residents and businesses navigate through these difficult times.”
The county plans to keep its real estate tax rate of 95 cents per $100 of assessed value, along with investing in its workforce, school system and other services.
Highlights include:
- Allocating $36 million across public safety and teacher pay plans while restoring career development funding and a 2 percent mid-year raise for general government employees.
- A total $344.7 million in local funding for schools -- the highest in county history, which includes $4 million in financial and staffing support and a $23.2 million teacher pay plan.
- Implements a new police deployment plan, funds 20 new positions to staff the new Midlothian fire station and provides four positions to maximize space at our local jail.
- Makes historic investments in county parks and library systems by expanding staffing levels to improve quality and services.
- Invests a record $226.8 million in Community Development through the Capital Improvement Program, including $19 million for sidewalks to improve community connectivity.
The proposed budget also provides targeted tax relief for businesses and residents.
To view the full proposed budget, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.