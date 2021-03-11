‘It’s just been an overall attitude of gratefulness:’ Chesterfield Food Bank reflects on COVID-19 pandemic

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Over the last year, the Chesterfield Food Bank says they’ve given out more than four million pounds of food for families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just been an overall attitude of gratefulness,” said Kim Hill, executive director of the Chesterfield Food Bank. “Tears, gratefulness, tears from volunteers, tears from those who are receiving food.”
Over the course of the pandemic, Hill says the demand for meals from the food bank has skyrocketed.
“Pre-COVID, we served six to eight thousand people a month,” Hill said. “Now, we’re cresting over 40,000 people a month.”
Last year, lines were wrapped around the food bank as thousands of people waited to get their meals. This year, Hill envisions the demand to stay the same with a decrease in the need for their services.
However, she says there are more people that need their help.
“We are serving more underserved communities such as our Hispanic community that has risen up for us over 750 percent,” Hill said.
The food bank is also focusing on the future by planning programs to help people get back on their feet.
“We’re going to put resources in their hands to help them get off the need of assistance and so we’re really looking forward to that and a lot of planning is going into that,” she said.
Hill says they’re always in need of food and finances to help them continue their services through the pandemic.
“I hope we take away with it a reset on how we can help our community better, how we can grow from here,” Hill said.
Hill said their biggest need is their distribution center and recruiting volunteers.
If you would like to donate food or volunteer, click here.
