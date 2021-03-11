Forecast: Close to a record-breaking high this afternoon!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One more day of very warm temperatures, then we cool back down heading into the weekend.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Gusty SW winds 15-25 mph. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect from 10am to 7pm. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Highs near 80. (Record is 81 degrees in 1990.)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
First Alert: We’re closely watching the potential for wintry weather early next week, especially north of RIC.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, potentially mixed with sleet or snow, especially north of RVA. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.