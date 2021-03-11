Fire Weather Watch across Central VA Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch Thursday.
This Watch goes into effect for our entire area starting at 10 a.m. and continues through 7 p.m.
With the long dry stretch of weather, we have had coupled with a gusty SW wind at 15-25mph, low relative humidity and temperatures close to 80° Thursday, all outdoor burning is discouraged.
Residents are reminded that open burning is prohibited before 4 p.m. each day through April 30.
