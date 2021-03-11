Diocese of Richmond announces new virtual Catholic school

By Adrianna Hargrove | March 11, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 1:03 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Diocese of Richmond announced open enrollment for the newly formed Saint Vincent de Paul Virtual Academy (SVVA).

The SVVA is a full-time, online learning school offering a Catholic school curriculum for children.

SVVA will operate under Peninsula Catholic High School (PCHS) in Newport News but will be managed by the Office of Catholic Schools. SVVA is a distinct and separate virtual school running in sync with the PCHS virtual education program.

The SVVA includes:

  • The choice between full-time and part-time students. Students attending full-time receive a diploma from SVVA. Part-time students will not receive a diploma
  • Strictly academics. Athletics, extracurricular or social activities are not included
  • Applying and meeting eligibility requirements, which will be approved by the SVVA Enrollment Committee

Classes for grades 8-12 will begin this fall.

For additional information and to learn about the enrollment process for Saint Vincent de Paul Virtual Academy (SVVA), click here.

