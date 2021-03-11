Homicide investigation underway in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Henrico.
Police were called around 2:30 p.m. to the scene in the 1000 block of West Nine Mile Road on Thursday.
When officers arrived, they found a woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is a heavy police presence while officers investigate what transpired before they were called.
“Detectives want to hear from you if you heard or saw anything during this time, which claimed the life of a woman,” police said.
The right lane of Nine Mile Road near Longstreet Avenue is closed while police investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.