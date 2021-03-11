Crews battle blaze as bales of debris catch fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond fire crews say bales of debris caught on fire on Thursday.
Crews were called around 1:38 p.m. to the 1800 block of Commerce Road.
Richmond Fire Department said the wind has created challenging conditions, but firefighters were working quickly to put out the blaze.
Officials said the fire had not spread to any nearby buildings, so far.
There was a Fire Weather Warning issued across Central Virginia due to gusty winds, low humidity and temperatures close to 80 degrees following a dry stretch.
