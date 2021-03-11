Crater Health District to hold second dose vaccine clinic at VSU

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District will hold a second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Virginia State University.
The clinic will be on March 13, and appointments for a second dose only.
The clinic will provide a second dose for only those who received their first dose of the vaccine through the health district school point of dispensing.
There will not be enough doses to give first shots or to vaccinate other people.
Individuals are asked to wear clothing that gives easy access to the arm and arrive at their appointed time.
“Virginia State University provides a great location as we continue to vaccinate our community,” said Dr. Alton Hart, Jr Health Director, Crater Health District. “Getting shots in the arms of residents is our main priority and we appreciate the partnership and resources that VSU is offering for vaccination clinics.”
Last weekend, CHD gave first and second-dose vaccinations at VSU’s Multipurpose Center for Crater residents.
