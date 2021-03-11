Coyote found under car near apartment complex in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A coyote was found under a car behind an apartment complex in Carytown, the Richmond Wildlife Center says.
On March 10 around 7:30 a.m., the Richmond Wildlife Center received a phone call on what residents described as a “fox” held up under someone’s car in Carytown.
The car was parked just less than 3 feet from the backdoor of 8 apartments, which housed small toddlers and small pets, and near an area adjacent to a bustling area for Carytown parking behind Lex’s Of Carytown.
After being sent several pictures of the animal, the Richmond Wildlife Center identified the animal as a coyote.
Animal control was able to use a catchpole on the animal, while volunteers from the wildlife center conducted a physical examination on the animal.
The coyote had no injuries but was highly stressed and anxious due to being around so much traffic and humans, according to the wildlife center.
Animal control took the coyote and released it in a much safer area.
The wildlife center also says coyotes are an important part of our ecosystem to keep checks and balances in place with the species in nature.
