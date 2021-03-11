Chesterfield launches new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has launched a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.
Residents will be able to see the number of doses administered within the last month, as well as the anticipated goal that will be reached, which is Aug. 10.
The dashboard also allows residents to compare Chesterfield and other localities in the region.
Right now, Chesterfield is second, just behind Henrico, as far as progress in reaching the community goal of getting 75 percent of county residents vaccinated.
