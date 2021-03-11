Busch Gardens and Water Country USA hiring more 700 workers

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking for some fun summer work, this might be for you!
Busch Gardens and Water Country USA is looking to fill more than 700 positions during the 2021 season.
“According to our team, the best part about working here is the fun, making new friends and providing memorable experiences for our guests,” the theme parks said.
For a limited time, positions are coming with a hiring bonus starting at $100, and hourly wages starting as high as $12
The part-time and seasonal positions that are available range from operations to foodservice.
“Busch Gardens and Water Country USA ambassadors enjoy many perks including free admission to both parks, free and discount tickets for friends and family to our sister parks including SeaWorld and Discovery Cove, exclusive events, free uniforms, potential for growth and upward mobility, and other benefits,” the parks said.
