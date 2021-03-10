Henrico woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a single-car crash in Chesterfield late Tuesday night.
The crash happened in the 12700 block of Kingston Avenue around 11 p.m.
Police say a 2005 Toyota 4Runner was traveling North on Kingston Avenue when it went off the road to the right and overcorrected causing the vehicle to overturn.
The driver, later identified as Natalie Moore, 27, was ejected from the vehicle.
She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say she was the only person in the car.
