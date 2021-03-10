Woman dies following Richmond house fire

A woman was killed in the fire. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 4:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman died in a Richmond house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called around 2:44 p.m. to the 600 block of West 34th Street for a house fire.

At the scene, fire crews said they saw smoke inside.

Officials said crews started an offensive attack and marked the fire under control just before 3:30 p.m.

Richmond Fire said a woman was found inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details were not immediately released.

