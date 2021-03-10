Woman dies following Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman died in a Richmond house fire on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were called around 2:44 p.m. to the 600 block of West 34th Street for a house fire.
At the scene, fire crews said they saw smoke inside.
Officials said crews started an offensive attack and marked the fire under control just before 3:30 p.m.
Richmond Fire said a woman was found inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Additional details were not immediately released.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.