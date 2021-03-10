Virginia could abandon vaccine scheduling software amid persistent problems

Virginia health officials might abandon PrepMod, a nearly $750,000 software system for scheduling, tracking and reporting COVID-19 vaccinations.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said PrepMod’s developers have been unable to fix recurring problems with the system, which have left it unworkable for many local health departments. State leaders have openly acknowledged those challenges since mid-February, when Avula announced they had given the company a deadline of Feb. 24 to address the issues.
As of Tuesday, no solution had been offered for the system, which the state began to unroll on Jan. 21.
One high-profile obstacle is PrepMod’s inability to create one-time registration links for users. As Mercury reported in February, sign-ups can be used over and over again, creating a domino effect as links are circulated across text messages or social media. Multiple local health districts have been forced to cancel hundreds of appointments or turn people away after closed clinics for certain prioritized Virginians were inundated with ineligible sign-ups.
“PrepMod has not been able to fix this — you may have seen the national headlines that other states are also moving away from it,” Avula said in an interview on Monday. The system was developed by a small, Maryland-based nonprofit and has since been sold to multiple states, including Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.
Avula said the developer, a subsidiary of the nonprofit Maryland Partnership for Prevention, hasn’t explained why it can’t provide a solution (the company did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday). But WBUR in Boston reported that it spent two decades building and managing simple management systems for flu vaccinations in Maryland school districts before suddenly scaling up to COVID-19.
In late February, the company’s CEO was called to testify before state lawmakers in Massachusetts after several high-profile system failures, according to reporting by the Boston Herald. In a news briefing last week, Avula acknowledged that only about 40 percent of Virginia’s 35 local health districts are currently using the software.
“We are developing workarounds and testing those this week,” he said Monday. That includes a homegrown scheduling system — dubbed the Vaccine Appointment Scheduler Engine, or VASE — that’s been in development with the Virginia Department of Health for the last two weeks.
Avula said it’s still not certain if VASE will interact with parts of PrepMod or if the state will move away from the latter system altogether. One key benefit of PrepMod is its connectivity to the Virginia Immunization Information System, where the state registers COVID-19 vaccines.
